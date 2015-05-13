New business opens in Newburgh

A new business opens its doors in downtown Newburgh.

20 West is a style event venue focusing mainly on weddings.

Owner Misty Fraser say it's a one-stop shop for brides and they are already booked for their fall season.

The venue has indoor seating, a patio and a bar.

Fraser says renovations took 10 months and they incorporated a lot of antiques and custom work.

And be sure to be on the lookout, Fraser says they are revealing their 2016 wedding collection next week.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All Rights Reserved.