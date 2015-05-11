Cab driver robbed, two teens arrested

Two Evansville teens are accused of beating up and robbing an Evansville cab driver.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the driver was dropping the two suspects off. And when he was making change, the two suspects viciously started punching him.

The two men took off.

A police K9 soon tracked down 19-year-old Michael Hayes and 19-year-old Devin Morrison at a nearby motel.

The cab driver able to identify the two men.

They now face robbery, criminal confinement, and battery charges.

Rodney Smithhart with Unity Taxi says all their cars are now outfitted with an emergency panic button, but he's not sure if the driver had enough time to press the button after being blindsided with punches.

"Our drivers we train them and we educate them about safety, there's also an emergency panic button feature on our new i-cabbi system they can hit. It notifies our dispatch and 911 dispatch knows there in trouble and we can get the proper authorities out to them for whatever the situation is," says Smithhart.

The two teens are now in Vanderburgh County Jail on a 25-hundred dollar bond.

