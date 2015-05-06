Evansville mom thankful for quick response by EPD when child goes missing

Copyright 2015

. All rights reserved.

An Evansville mom thanking police and volunteers tonight after they helped search for and safely locate her 12-year-old son.Theresa Grabb's son Steven has autism and ran away from home last week.With the help of several Evansville Police officers, volunteers, and neighbors, Steven was found safe and returned home.His mother says if it weren't for the quick actions of hundreds of people, the situation could have ended much worse." I just want to thank the Evansville Police Department," says Theresa. "I can't tell you how much I appreciate what they did. They were here just like that. They were on it. There had to be hundreds of people looking. I just want to say thank you and god bless you. Not only did they find him safely but they were very understanding. They knew he had autism and he might go into fight-or-flight mode, that he might be scared."