Warrick Humane Society enters Shelter Pet Challenge

The Warrick Humane Society is looking for help to secure a $50,000 grant.

The shelter entered the Shelter Pet Challenge. It is competing against 350 organizations across the nation. To win, officials are asking people to donate to the shelter.

The organization with the most money at the end of the month, wins the grant award.

The executive director says this could be a life changing amount of cash.

“We would be able to save more pets,” said Lindsey Byers. “We pull animals from all over the Tri-State: Evansville, the Boonville Animal Control, down in Kentucky. We would just have more space to save more animals.”

The challenge ends on June 5.

