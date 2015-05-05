Business owners feel energy back in downtown Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Business owners feel energy back in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -  It's National Tourism Week and Evansville leaders are celebrating economic numbers indicating growth in downtown.

The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau most recent economic impact study shows that 20 new downtown businesses opened in the past year alone.

In 2013, over 4.5 million visitors spent close to $560 million in downtown Evansville.

And with the new downtown hotel and IU medical school campus on the horizon, those who live and work downtown say it's starting to come alive again.

Members of the Southwestern Indiana Chamber of Commerce say out of the past 60 days, over 40 of them have been filled with some sort of downtown event.


Here are the businesses which have opened in the past year:

 

The Bitterman Mini Shoppes and Farmer's Market (Retail)

Brick's Pizzeria (Restaurant)

F.C. Tucker Emge (Commercial and Residential Real Estate)

Happy Matters, Inc (Professional Services/Consulting)

Haynie's Corner Pub (Bar)

Henson Group (Consulting)

Honey Baked Ham (Restaurant)

Infinite Teen Nightclub (Teen nightclub)

Cassaundra Laine (Custom Letterpress Stationery)

Lawman Tactical (Retail)

Sauced (Restaurant)

Strouse Wealth Advisors (Professional Services)

Swift Athletics (Retail)

The Uptown Event (Restaurant)

The Vault 329 (Restaurant/Bar)

 

Announced businesses

Arazu Restaurant on Main (Restaurant)

The Dapper Pig (Restaurant)

Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union (Banking)

Haier Group North American Product Tech Facility (Appliance Development)

The Olde Evansville Brewhouse (Nano-brewery)

 

Expansions include

Bokeh Lounge (Bar)

Neace Lukens Insurance

SS&C Technologies

 

There are additional planned expansions and openings which cannot be disclosed yet. Also, this list does not include the planned Doubletree by Hilton convention hotel, or the NueMED IU Medical campus.

 

