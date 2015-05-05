Business owners feel energy back in downtown Evansville

It's National Tourism Week and Evansville leaders are celebrating economic numbers indicating growth in downtown.The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau most recent economic impact study shows that 20 new downtown businesses opened in the past year alone.In 2013, over 4.5 million visitors spent close to $560 million in downtown Evansville.And with the new downtown hotel and IU medical school campus on the horizon, those who live and work downtown say it's starting to come alive again.Members of the Southwestern Indiana Chamber of Commerce say out of the past 60 days, over 40 of them have been filled with some sort of downtown event.



