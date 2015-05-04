Police: Drunk twin brothers clash with the law the same day

Trevor Bates (Courtesy Vand. Co. Jail from May 2014)

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's office, twin brothers clashed with Evansville Police this weekend.

According to police reports, Logan Bates was driving dangerously and had two beers cans in plain sight when police caught up with him near Richardt and Garvin.

He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Reports show he had another operating a vehicle under the influence charge within the past five years.

Two hours later, according to reports, his twin brother Trevor Bates cited after witnesses say he was driving a lawn mower while intoxicated with a child in his lap down Stringtown Road.

According to police, Trevor Bates had a .445 blood alcohol content.

A family member of the child was called to the scene to pick up the child.

Logan Bates taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Trevor Bates was not arrested because when police arrived, he was not driving the lawnmower.

Trevor Bates served a summons to appear in court on a public intoxication charge.

