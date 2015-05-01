Construction on new recycling facility has started - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Construction on new recycling facility has started

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Construction on a new recycling facility in Warrick County began Friday after four years of planning.

The new facility will have the capability to sort the materials.

This goes hand in hand with the new curbside recycling program, where residents will pay for trash and recycling would be free.

The building will be complete by October 1.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly