SWAT Challenge set for Saturday in downtown Evansville

Riverside Drive in Evansville will be closed until about 4:00 p.m. Saturday for the SWAT Challenge.

The Evansville Police Department Foundation and the EPD SWAT team are hosting the 5K run.

Runners will also have to overcome more than 15 obstacles including walls, tires and climbing up a parking structure with a sandbag.

There's still time if you want to participate. You'll just need to sign up by 7:00 a.m. Saturday at the Four Freedoms Monument. The first heat starts at 9 a.m.

Money raised will go to the EPD Foundation which hands out financial grants to the EPD for specialized equipment, education, collaborative community programs, and for the support of EPD personnel.

A portion of the funds will also go to training and equipment for the SWAT team.

