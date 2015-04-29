Replica guns showing up in Evansville, causing concern from poli - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Replica guns showing up in Evansville, causing concern from police

Source: Evansville Police Dept Facebook Page Source: Evansville Police Dept Facebook Page
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Would you be able to tell if a gun was fake or not?

Evansville Police warning people about an increasing number of replica guns.

On Wednesday, police were called to the area of Lincoln Elementary to a report of a man with a gun.

It turns out the gun was actually a plastic pellet rifle gun, with the orange tip removed.

Police say a group of teenagers were behind the disturbance.

But since no crime was committed, the teens were not arrested.

" There will be a tragedy if these incidents keep happening," says Sergeant Jason Cullum.  " We train as if every weapon is real and will continue to do so."

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly