Replica guns showing up in Evansville, causing concern from police

Would you be able to tell if a gun was fake or not?Evansville Police warning people about an increasing number of replica guns.On Wednesday, police were called to the area of Lincoln Elementary to a report of a man with a gun.It turns out the gun was actually a plastic pellet rifle gun, with the orange tip removed.Police say a group of teenagers were behind the disturbance.But since no crime was committed, the teens were not arrested." There will be a tragedy if these incidents keep happening," says Sergeant Jason Cullum. " We train as if every weapon is real and will continue to do so."