Police: EPD officer suspended after altercation with supervisor

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Merit Commission upheld a 5-day suspension Monday for Officer Steve Shemwell.

Chief Billy Bolin says Shemwell engaged in an altercation with a supervisor, and that was the reason for the suspension.

Bolin reiterated that none of this altercation was in public.

Officer Shemwell appealed the original 10-day suspension, and both sides agreed to a 5-day suspension.

Chief Billy Bolin says Officer Shemwell already served the 10-day suspension, and will be rewarded 5 days back.

