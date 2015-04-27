Police: EPD officer suspended after altercation with supervisor

The Evansville Police Merit Commission upheld a 5-day suspension Monday for Officer Steve Shemwell.Chief Billy Bolin says Shemwell engaged in an altercation with a supervisor, and that was the reason for the suspension.Bolin reiterated that none of this altercation was in public.Officer Shemwell appealed the original 10-day suspension, and both sides agreed to a 5-day suspension.Chief Billy Bolin says Officer Shemwell already served the 10-day suspension, and will be rewarded 5 days back.