Candlelight vigil remembers Blake Crews

A candlelight vigil held late Thursday night remembers a young Henderson man who was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and died because of it.Blake Crews was shot to death while house sitting for a friend in January.Police are still looking for the killer.Today, would have been Blake's 21st birthday.Henderson Mayor Steve Austin signed a proclamation tonight, declaring April 23rd Blake Crews day.Blake's sister, Amanda Miller, says now the family is just wishing for peace." Healing...hopefully. And justice. We want to heal and we want to be able to, just take it day-by-day," says Miller.This just so happens to be National Crime Victim's Awareness Week.Several people have been arrested in the case, but no one for murder.A GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise funds for a reward for information leading to a conviction in Blake's death.