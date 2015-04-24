Candlelight vigil remembers Blake Crews - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Candlelight vigil remembers Blake Crews

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A candlelight vigil held late Thursday night remembers a young Henderson man who was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and died because of it.

Blake Crews was shot to death while house sitting for a friend in January.

Police are still looking for the killer.

Today, would have been Blake's 21st birthday.

Henderson Mayor Steve Austin signed a proclamation tonight, declaring April 23rd Blake Crews day.

Blake's sister, Amanda Miller, says now the family is just wishing for peace.

" Healing...hopefully.  And justice.  We want to heal and we want to be able to, just take it day-by-day," says Miller.

This just so happens to be National Crime Victim's Awareness Week.

Several people have been arrested in the case, but no one for murder.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise funds for a reward for information leading to a conviction in Blake's death.

Parents of Henderson Murder Victim Speak Out

Arrests made in Henderson Murder Investigation

