Woman behind many Tri-State animal rescues passes away

Brie Butze-Stafford cuddling a young dog for It Takes A Village rescue. Brie Butze-Stafford cuddling a young dog for It Takes A Village rescue.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Tri-State dog rescues are mourning the loss of one of their volunteers.

The people at It Takes a Village and Another Chance for Animals tell us Brie Butze-Stafford passed away from cancer at the age of 41.

She was a long-time volunteer and one of the founding members of area animal rescues.

Friends tell us Brie walked into Evansville Animal Control years ago, and recognized she could make a difference.

They also tell us Brie was one of the people really to change the perception of rescue animals in Evansville and she will be missed.

“She walked in one day and recognized something needed to change,” said one volunteer. “She fought for every dog, every day. It was what she believed in.”

