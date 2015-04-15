Tennyson man found guilty of child molestation

A Tennyson man is awaiting sentencing after he was found guilty of child molestation in a case involving a 10-year-old girl.

We're told there will be a re-sentencing investigation for 42-year-old Jair Regalado because of the felony charge.

He is out of jail on bond.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 13.

