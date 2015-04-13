EPD: Registered sex offender arrested on child seduction charge - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Registered sex offender arrested on child seduction charge

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is in jail on child seduction and criminal confinement charges.

We're told 46-year-old James Fingers, Jr. is accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 18.

Fingers was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

According to court records, he is a registered sex offender.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.

