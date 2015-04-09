Police: New drug discovered at Evansville apartment complex

Evansville Police arrested two people after a narcotics tip Wednesday afternoon. They also found a new drug never before seen in Evansville.24-year-old Johnathan Driskell and 23-year-old Valencia Driskell are facing a long list of charges including dealing and manufacturing.According to police, they found crystallized canabinoid capsules inside an apartment in the 5000 block of Monroe on Wednesday.And police say the two people arrested were taking crystallized synthetic drugs and stuffing them inside empty pill capsules.That way the drug could be swallowed directly, instead of smoked.Sergeant Jason Cullum says that's something they've never seen before.It all started when someone called 911 alerting police to possible drug activity at the apartment.Police investigated and found what they say was a "One-stop shop" for drug dealing.Reports show officers seized hallucinogens, marijuana, synthetic drugs, hash, and dealing materials. Along with close to $4,000 in cash and 4 guns.Sgt. Cullum now says officers are on high-alert for this new drug." Buying that stuff and taking it means you don't really know what's in that capsule. This isn't coming from a pharmacy or business, this is coming from someone's apartment on the east side of Evansville. They're just throwing stuff in. You would think that would be enough of a deterrent but it's not," says Cullum.According to the Vanderburgh County Jail website, Valencia Driskell has been released. Johnathan Driskell is still in jail on a $2,000 bond.