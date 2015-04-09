2 arrested after police find marijuana grow operation in Evansvi - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

2 arrested after police find marijuana grow operation in Evansville house

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Two people are in jail after police say they found a large marijuana grow operation in Evansville.

An officer was patrolling near Covert and Kentucky Avenues when he said he smelled marijuana.

Authorities tracked the smell to a home on Ravenswood Drive and found more than 100 marijuana plants. Police say four different areas of the house were used for the grow operation.

They say they also found marijuana stashed throughout the house.

Police arrested 57-Year old Hilton Hazelwood and 49-year old Beth Ann Bailey.

Both are charged with dealing marijuana, possessing a marijuana grow operation and maintaining a common nuisance.

