Weather delays Chandler Moto Speedway opening

Weather has delayed opening day for the Chandler Moto Speedway by another week.

The recent storm knocked over light poles, broke a window, and left the area muddy.

Kevin Bayer with the speedway says it's just a minor cleanup and that the track itself is still in great condition.

Lots of improvements were made during the off season including adding new lights and bleachers and raising the wall surrounding the track.

Officials plan to hold opening day on Friday, April 18.

