Demolition on Boonville trailer court complete

Demolition on a once condemned trailer court in Boonville is now complete.

Transcendent Healthcare acquired the property a few months ago and plans to build an outpatient rehabilitation clinic and a small park.

Many people in the community are glad the unsafe trailers are gone.

Bids on the work have already selected. The blueprints are being sent to the State Department of Health for approval.

We're told a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled in May.

