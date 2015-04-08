Parents thankful for decision to hold students during severe weather

Vanderburgh and Warrick County school districts held students from boarding the buses Tuesday afternoon because right when they were set to dismiss, the storms rolled in.

Many parents we spoke with were extremely thankful the district did that.

Marsha Jackson with the EVSC says the decision to hold students was made at 2:15 and based on the districts severe weather plans.

Marsha says buses don't hold up well with high winds and torrential rain, so hearing that parents appreciated those actions was a relief.

"We're very grateful that parents understand that we have to hold the kids sometimes, that sometimes we don't have the time to notify them right at that second, and just to be patient with us. It's all for the kids safety," says Jackson.

