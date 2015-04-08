"Baby boxes" taking baby steps forward in Indiana

A bill geared towards saving the lives of infants in Indiana is slowly moving forward.

The "Baby Box bill" passed the Senate this week with a vote of 48-0.

An amendment was added to the bill two weeks ago.

Now the bill heads to the Department of Health for approval of policies, procedures, and protocols.

Then the bill will go for a final vote.

"Baby Boxes" would be electronically monitored boxes placed at Safeplace locations throughout Indiana, which mothers could drop off unwanted infants. This way young mothers could avoid face-to-face interaction the Safe Haven law now requires.

Click here for more information on the bill.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.