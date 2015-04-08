"Baby boxes" taking baby steps forward in Indiana - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

"Baby boxes" taking baby steps forward in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - A bill geared towards saving the lives of infants in Indiana is slowly moving forward.

The "Baby Box bill" passed the Senate this week with a vote of 48-0.

An amendment was added to the bill two weeks ago.

Now the bill heads to the Department of Health for approval of policies, procedures, and protocols.

Then the bill will go for a final vote.

"Baby Boxes" would be electronically monitored boxes placed at Safeplace locations throughout Indiana, which mothers could drop off unwanted infants.  This way young mothers could avoid face-to-face interaction the Safe Haven law now requires.

Click here for more information on the bill.

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

