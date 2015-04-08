Warrick Co. students held over during Tuesday's storms

Tuesday's storms hit right as schools were letting out.

Administrators in Warrick County stuck with the school's safety plan and kept students in the building until the storm passed.

Superintendent Brad Schneider says all schools in the district have plans in place and a safety area for students to go to during severe weather.

Because of the tornado warning, students at Loge Elementary in Boonville were secured in the innermost room of the building, putting as many walls between them and the outside weather as a precaution.

When students were let out, bus drivers were in contact with parents.

Many roads were closed due to fallen power lines. If a road blocked bus drivers, they scheduled a different pick up location for parents, ensuring every student got home safely.

