Re-paving of Green River Rd. underway

A re-paving project is causing a traffic jam on Green River Road at Virginia Street in Evansville.

Traffic is reduced to one-lane in that area in each direction.

City engineers say the work could last longer than a few days with all the weather impacting progress.

Crews are also scheduled to re-pave a section of Mesker Park Drive. Only one lane of traffic will be open from St. Joseph Avenue to Wimberg Avenue during that project as well.

