EPD investigating shots fired at south side apartments

Evansville police are investigating shots fired in a south side apartment complex on Sunday.

Police arrested 19-year-old Dillion Clark for criminal recklessness.

Officers arrived at the 2500 block of Pollack Avenue after a resident said he heard a gunshot from the apartment above him.

He said a round came through his ceiling and his wall just a few feet away from where he was sitting on the couch.

Police say Clark lives in the apartment above, and says, he didn't know who had fired the gun.

Police found a bullet hole in his floor and a gun outside of the apartment.

He was the only one home at the time and was taken into custody.

