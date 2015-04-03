EPD: Several thousands of dollars worth of shelving units stolen

Evansville Police are trying to figure out who stole several thousands of dollars worth of shelving units from a business.

Police reports show 14 shelving units were taken from Lensing Wholesale on N. 6th Avenue.

An employee saw a suspect load several units in the back of a red Chevy pickup and take off.

They were stolen on two different dates.

