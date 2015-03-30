Henderson man facing drug charges in Vanderburgh Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson man facing drug charges in Vanderburgh Co.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is facing drug charges in Vanderburgh County.

Authorities pulled over 25-year-old Tyler Price on I-69 near Covert for a traffic violation.

Officers say they could smell marijuana and found nearly a pound of pot and about $1,000 in cash. Police say Price was also wanted on a warrant.

He was arrested on that charge, as well as a dealing marijuana charge.

Price is now out of jail of bond. A passenger in his car was also cited.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly