Henderson man facing drug charges in Vanderburgh Co.

A Henderson man is facing drug charges in Vanderburgh County.

Authorities pulled over 25-year-old Tyler Price on I-69 near Covert for a traffic violation.

Officers say they could smell marijuana and found nearly a pound of pot and about $1,000 in cash. Police say Price was also wanted on a warrant.

He was arrested on that charge, as well as a dealing marijuana charge.

Price is now out of jail of bond. A passenger in his car was also cited.

