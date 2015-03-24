Taser arrest caught on camera in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Taser arrest caught on camera in Evansville

Jeffrey Martin (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Jeffrey Martin (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -  A Newburgh man in jail after deputies say it took multiple shocks with a taser to stop him from running from deputies.

The chaotic arrest of Jeffrey Martin captured on cell phone video as authorities say he managed to get away from deputies following a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Fulton Saturday night.

Arrest reports show 48-year-old Jeffrey Martin was stopped by deputies during a DUI enforcement patrol this weekend for a traffic violation.

That traffic stop quickly escalated when authorities found a bag of meth in Martin's truck.

When authorities tried to arrest Martin, he managed to run away and Sheriff Dave Wedding says authorities had to tase him twice before he surrendered.

Wedding says the deputies did everything right, just probably couldn't get a good connection that's why it took two shock to bring him down.

Martin in the Vanderburgh County Jail with a $25,000 bond.

