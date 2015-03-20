Renovations underway at Chandler Motor Speedway

It's out with the old and in with the new at the Chandler Motor Speedway. They are gearing up and making some big changes to the track for the upcoming season.

Kevin Bayer leases the speedway and says its almost race ready.

He is putting a new catch fence in, adding new lights and bleachers and raising the wall surrounding the track.

Bayer says these improvements not only bring life back into the track, but that many were a safety hazard for drivers and needed to be fixed.

This year he hopes the upgrades will bring more racers to the track.

All of the supplies are donations from area businesses.

"Well this facility was built in 1970 and I think a lot of it is originally from 1970, as were taking nuts and bolts off this catch fence they are rusted pretty tight so it's going to come down and look totally different," said Bayer. "I'm excited about it and I think it's going to be a very good year for the race community."

Opening day is April 10th.

Organizers say these are the businesses that have made the updates possible:

Ted brown quality paint and body

Willy's carburetors

Mark bush race cars

Clippenger financial

Joe beard and sons

Prospect trucking of Newburgh

Carson's brewery

Aquthin water treatment; Troy Higgenson

A and T concrete in Fort Branch

Advanced disposal services

Hydro max chandler in

Jerry Phillips excavating

Hoesli diesel

Action fence

