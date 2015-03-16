Magical movie experience for Tri-state kids

You don't often hear silence in the play rooms at Ark crisis care." Orange! Orange! Gold! Gold! Oh my goodness! Gold! Gold!"The pre-k group got a special treat today."We're going to the movie theater to see a movie called Cinderella."

Little princes and princesses have to be treated to a magical carpet ride. Or just a tricked-out limo.



With paparazzi in tow, the kids arrived in style to Showplace East theater.



Many of these kids have never been to a movie theater but thanks to the generosity of local donors, today was completely free.



All the kids hurried inside. Tickets taken care of. Limo on the house. Popcorn for free. They didn't care. Once those lights turned off, it was time for a moment they'll be talking about for quite a while.





