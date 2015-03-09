Manufacturing plant relocates to Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Manufacturing plant relocates to Evansville

Integral Technologies Integral Technologies
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A manufacturing plant has moved from Jasper to Evansville.

Integral Technologies, owned by Electric-Plast, has moved production from the Jasper Rubber facility to Nova Polymers in Evansville.

The company manufactures electrically-conductive plastic products.

Officials say Evansville offers more physical space to grow.

The company plans to add up to six jobs over the next three months.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.



  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly