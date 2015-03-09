Manufacturing plant relocates to Evansville

A manufacturing plant has moved from Jasper to Evansville.

Integral Technologies, owned by Electric-Plast, has moved production from the Jasper Rubber facility to Nova Polymers in Evansville.

The company manufactures electrically-conductive plastic products.

Officials say Evansville offers more physical space to grow.

The company plans to add up to six jobs over the next three months.

