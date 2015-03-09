EPD officer suspended after series of car crashes on duty

Officer Ryan Winters is an 8-year veteran with the Evansville Police Department.

He's received his fair share of awards but today the merit commission upheld an 11-day suspension. That's after Officer Winters wrecked a cruiser while trying to cut through a median back in January.

EPD Chief Billy Bolin says Winters was following a hit-and-run suspect when he cut through the median on 41 approaching Washington Avenue.

Officers Winters has been involved in seven different crashes in his career, all determined to be his fault.

This is Winters third offense in the past three years.

The suggested penalty could have been anywhere from 11-21 days suspended without pay.

Chief Bolin says Winters will be reassigned to a unit where he isn't driving a patrol car, for the time being. He has already served that suspension and did not appeal the merit commission's decision.

