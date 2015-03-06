Meeting on the future of the McCurdy building canceled due to weather

A meeting to discuss the future of the historic McCurdy building scheduled for Friday, was canceled due to weather.Kelly Coures, with the department of metropolitan development, says the bank lender with the Kunkel group was unable to get to Evansville.That meeting was supposed to discuss the Kunkel groups financing to turn the McCurdy into 100 high-end apartments.Coures says the meeting will be rescheduled.





