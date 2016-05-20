Hopkins Co. officials working to repair historic courthouse

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - Hopkins County officials are working to repair water-damaged areas in the historic courthouse.
They say this year's heavy snow and rain has leaked into the building. Some of the damaged areas were renovated just a few years ago.
Community Development Director Mike Duncan says they're wanting to move quickly with repairs, so the historic building doesn't get any more damage.
"It's just a thing of life, that's what happens, you have to deal with it and go on," he said. "Hopefully we'll restore it and we'll be back and never happen again and get the roof fixed here."
Officials say the building is insured.
They hope to have everything fixed in the next few weeks.
