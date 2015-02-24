Stolen boat recovered in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Stolen boat recovered in Evansville

Photo of recovered boat from Jamie Thomas. Photo of recovered boat from Jamie Thomas.
 Caught on camera, a stolen boat is recovered in Evansville.

This is surveillance video from Advanced Systems Technology on Green River Road.

It shows a gray truck hitching up and stealing the owner's boat this past weekend.

Evansville Police say they recovered it today at a home on Van Bibber Avenue but no arrests were made.

Police say they are still searching for suspects.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police.

