Warrick Co. teen sculpts snow into masterpieces - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Warrick Co. teen sculpts snow into masterpieces

A Warrick County teen has been making the most out of the winter weather.

She's constructing works of art in her front yard.

14-year-old Jasmine Wilson sculpted life size statues in her front yard completely out of ice and snow.

She says it only took a few hours to construct these masterpieces.

"It took a few hours for this one, a few hours for that one," said Wilson. " I didn't expect it to actually look like a human being!"

Jasmine says she hopes we get another winter storm so she can keep making masterpieces in her front yard.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.


  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly