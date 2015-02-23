Warrick Co. teen sculpts snow into masterpieces

A Warrick County teen has been making the most out of the winter weather.

She's constructing works of art in her front yard.

14-year-old Jasmine Wilson sculpted life size statues in her front yard completely out of ice and snow.

She says it only took a few hours to construct these masterpieces.

"It took a few hours for this one, a few hours for that one," said Wilson. " I didn't expect it to actually look like a human being!"

Jasmine says she hopes we get another winter storm so she can keep making masterpieces in her front yard.

