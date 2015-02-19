Police: Cell phone leads to Evansville man's arrest - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police: Cell phone leads to Evansville man's arrest

Jyair Wilbourn. (Courtesy Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Jyair Wilbourn. (Courtesy Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
Evansville Police are led to an Evansville man after he drops his cell phone while running from police.

Police say 22-year-old Jyair Wilbourn was arrested after an incident that happened January 20th.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop in the early morning hours of January 20th on Bedford Avenue.

The driver then struck a parked car, exited the vehicle, and fled the scene.

Police say that driver was Wilbourne because they found his cell phone on the ground during the investigation.

Police say Wilbourn was the other party involved in the shooting that occurred at the CK Newsome Center two nights earlier.

Jyair Wilbourn was charged with resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.  He has since been released from the Vanderburgh County Jail.

