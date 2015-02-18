Police: Fingerprint on pack of cigarettes leads to arrest - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police: Fingerprint on pack of cigarettes leads to arrest

Terence Lawson (courtesy Van. Co. Jail) Terence Lawson (courtesy Van. Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -  An Evansville man is now behind bars, wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station.

Evansville Police arrested 22-year-old Terence Lawson and charged him with robbery and theft.

Authorities say they found Lawson's fingerprints on a pack of cigarettes inside the Weinbach Avenue Kangaroo Express after it was robbed in December.

Lawson is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

