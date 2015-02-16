Tri-state war vet in film school

An Evansville Iraq veteran is now in school as the Los Angeles Film School and looking toward a movie career.Luke Stauber graduated from Reitz in 2009 and immediately joined the military.His truck was hit by several IED's in Afghanistan but his men escaped unharmed.Now Luke is earning his degree in LA and needs to raise $4,000 to fund his short film project." I wonder sometimes how I got here? Hard work, determination, meeting the right people, and being personable. But mainly hard work," says Stauber.





To help donate to Luke's short film and learn more about it, click here.



Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.





