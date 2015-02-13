Zaxby's restaurant heading for Evansville's east side - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Zaxby's restaurant heading for Evansville's east side

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville's East side will have a new option for dining out soon.

Real Estate developers tell us a Zaxby's Chicken restaurant will built next to the New Academy sports on North Burkhardt road.

Zaxby's offers a lot of options when it comes to chicken.

The nearest location right now is in Owensboro.

