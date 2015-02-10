High-end apartment complex planned for Evansville's East side

Renderings from the site planning paperwork.

An Evansville developer wants to build 175 high-end apartments in a 25 acre lot off Lynch Road, near Green River Road.



The project has cleared its first major hurdle.



The site plans call for 7 different buildings surrounding the existing lake on the property.



On Monday night, city council approved re-zoning the area to allow for apartment development.



The project still has a lot of hurdles to clear before construction can begin including the permitting process, drainage issues, and state road plans.



Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.