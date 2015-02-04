Milestone anniversary highlights special wedding gift

Barbara and Andy Koressel celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Evansville this week.



At the party, they received a few small gifts. But nothing like what they received the day of their wedding.



"Was she kind of the little wedding present you didn't expect? Exactly," says Barbara Koressel.



Fifty years ago, when Barbara and Andy were set to walk down the aisle, Barbara's mom went into labor with her younger sister.



"She was supposed to come earlier, but she waited until the most inopportune time," says Barbara.



Their father gave one daughter away, then rushed to the hospital to welcome another into the world.



"Could have had a toaster or a blender, but did you expect that gift that day? Well they said the baby was to be born that day so I had that in the back of my mind. I guess in my mind there was going to be a baby at the end of the wedding," says Andy Koressel.



As soon as the vows were said and the rings exchanged, the happy couple rushed to the hospital.



"You know it would have been nice for them had I maybe waited a little longer or came a little earlier," says younger sister Stacey Miller.



It's a unique bond the sisters share and at the couples 50th anniversary party, Andy got down on one knee one more time for his bride, with no surprise gifts this time.



"Got down on one knee and I asked her for fifty more years? And she said yes," says Andy Koressel.



