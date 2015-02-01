Pizza places brace for Super Bowl rush

The Super Bowl means big business for most pizza shops.

Hours before the big game began, phones at the Pizza King on Evansville's west side were already ringing.

General Manger Brittany McIntire says on SuperBowl Sunday their pizza sales are up 20 to 25 percent, and sales on their signature strombolis are up 30 to 35 percent.

The restaurant planned to have all hands on deck and called in extra employees to work in the kitchen and deliver pizza.

McIntire says Pizza King had a continuous line of people since they opened Sunday morning, "We were really busy our sales were up 35 percent last year so we can't wait to see what's going to happen today"

And across the US, other pizza franchises are reporting high sales for the Super Bowl.

According to Forbes, Dominos says they plan to deliver more than 11 million pizza slices and more than three million chicken wings to football fans nationwide. That's up 80 percent from an average Sunday.

This Sunday, many pizza places are offering special discounts and advertising their top sellers.

"Our deluxe pizza, that's our big seller, comes with pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers and onions and sausage, we've sold a lot of those today," said McIntire.

She says she thinks pizza is the go to food for the Super Bowl because, "It feeds a lot of people at once, I mean its a good seller."

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.