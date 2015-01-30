Evansville Rescue Mission now AED certified

The Evansville Rescue Mission is now trained to use their AED device in case of an emergency.

Deaconess hospital and the Heart Saver Committee gave the rescue mission the AED, saving the facility thousands of dollars.

Now the rescue mission is going to pay it forward, giving one to the United Caring Shelter of Evansville.Those at the rescue mission say they hope they never have to use it.

"This is something the Heart Saver initiative enabled us to have. We pray that we never have to use it, but it's an assurance in the event that we have to," said Josh Nichols from Evansville Rescue Mission.

And rescue mission officials say that AED should be at the United Caring Shelter in the next few weeks.

