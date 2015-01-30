Evansville man pleads guilty in federal child porn case

Greg Baumberger leaving the Federal Courthouse in Evansville, trying to conceal his face.

A federal court in Evansville has accepted a guilty plea in a child porn case.

45-year-old Greg Baumberger was charged with possessing sexually explicit material involving minors.

Court records show one or more of the images involved a minor.

Baumberger is scheduled to be sentenced on April 2 at 11a.m.

He's facing up to 20 years in prison.

