Evansville man pleads guilty in federal child porn case - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville man pleads guilty in federal child porn case

Greg Baumberger leaving the Federal Courthouse in Evansville, trying to conceal his face. Greg Baumberger leaving the Federal Courthouse in Evansville, trying to conceal his face.
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A federal court in Evansville has accepted a guilty plea in a child porn case.

45-year-old Greg Baumberger was charged with possessing sexually explicit material involving minors.

Court records show one or more of the images involved a minor.

Baumberger is scheduled to be sentenced on April 2 at 11a.m.

He's facing up to 20 years in prison.

Related story:

Evansville man facing child porn charge

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.


  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly