Learning More About the Rising Waters

Reporter: Stefanie Silvey

Web Producer: Amber Griswold

A team of people spent their day, Tuesday, gathering information about the rising waters in the tri-state. And the swift water, almost proved to be too much for that team to handle.

It's the job of the U.S. Geological Survey to brave the waters to get accurate readings of just what type of waters we're dealing with. Tuesday they headed just north of Petersburg and were amazed at what they saw.

Ron Knapp, U.S. Geological Survey, said, "You just don't run across this kind of stage and this kind of water."

While just about everyone and everything is heading away from the rising White River, the U.S. Geological team is heading in.

Knapp commented, "This is the highest the river has been in almost 70 years."

Ron Knapp and his team are using specialized equipment to measure depth, volume, and speed of the water.

He explained, "We're expecting about 1.2 million gallons per second to move past this bridge and an overflow bridge just north of here."

"We've got so many crews out, that we had to pull out our homemade boat we made before we got new ones."

But will it work?

Knapp said, "N o one has seen anything like this since 1937..."

The White River might be too much for their craft to work.

Knapp explained the problem, "The velocity is greater than that type boat can handle."

So they tried a different tactic.

Knapp directed his crews, "Move to the bridge, from a man boat to the bridge and we'll use a different style of boat."

The information they gather will help power plants when the levels are too low, residents when its too high, and the National Weather Service. They all depend on the information this team collects.