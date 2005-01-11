Little Lambs . . .Encouraging Parents of High Risk Infants and Young Children, to take advantage of the health, social and educational services to benefit their babies.

Little Lambs operates in the First Presbyterian Church, located at 609 S.E. Second St. in Evansville. Their hours are 3:30 to 5:30 on Wednesdays and 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Saturdays.

Who is Eligible?

The Little Lambs program is open to any expectant parent or parent/guardian of a child up to age 3. Those who are eligible earn vouchers to purchase items from the Little Lambs Store, by keeping pre-natal and well baby appointments, staying in school, attending rehab, parenting and nutrition classes. Vouchers are then redeemable for diapers, car seats, strollers, cribs, etc.

How Can You Help?

Local businesses and churchs, as well as local foundations have been the major support of the Little Lambs program. You can help by sending your financial donation to: Little Lambs, First Presbyterian Church, 609 S.E. 2nd St., Evansville, IN. 47711. Your church or organization may want to hold a Little Lambs Shower to collect items such as Diapers, Wet Wipes, Baby Beds, Car Seats, Safety Gates, Strollers, etc. You may also want to volunteer your time on a one time or regular basis.

For more information about the Little Lambs program and how you or your organization may help contact Little Lambs in care of First Presbyterian Church, 812-425-5262 or email to llambs@firstpresevansville.com.