Police: Evansville woman in jail for stealing from her job

Hannah Koller from Vanderburgh County Jail. Hannah Koller from Vanderburgh County Jail.

An Evansville woman is in jail on theft and fraud charges.

Police say 21-year-old Hannah Koller took more than $1600 in cash from fraudulent returns at Express clothing store, where she worked.  

Police say she admitted to taking home $855 worth of clothing and accessories.  

Koller is charged with one count of theft and one count of fraud.

