EPD: 3 arrested believed to be preparing to retaliate for CK Newsome shooting

Evansville Police say three people arrested on weapons charges may have had retaliation on their minds.

An officer on patrol Sunday night stopped a black Chevy HHR at Riverside and Morton for having no license plates. A loaded Tech-9 and SKS with rounds in the chamber were found inside the vehicle.

25-year-old Montarious Cheatem, 20-year-old Austin Pam and 19-year-old Dugniqio Forest are charged with having a handgun within 500 feet of a school.

Authorities say they may have been trying to have the license plates so witnesses couldn't provide information to police.

Sgt. Jason Cullum says Evansville Police believe the men were out trying to retaliate for an incident on Sunday at the CK Newsome Center. About 40 people were inside the building when shots were fired. No one was injured.

Executive Director with the Parks Department, Denise Johnson, plans to beef up security at CK Newsome are already underway.

She spoke with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and city officials on Monday. For the time being, there will no longer be open gym. She said she needs to make sure not only are kids and parents safe, but workers as well.

Sgt. Cullum says they have some possible names of suspects connected to the shots fired at CK Newsome, but no one has been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evansville Police.

