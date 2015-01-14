Large drop-off of dogs pack Vanderburgh Humane Society

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is asking for help.Officials say a man dropped 16 dogs off last week.The man told officials at the humane society things had gotten out of control and he couldn't care for the animals anymore.The 16 Pomeranian-Chihuahua mixes range from 6 years to 6 weeks old.VHS workers say the money and time now being extended to care for these dogs, has spread them a little thin.Director Kendall Paul says, " These dogs did take up some space, and they needed some TLC. With a little extra love, they will all be ready for new families that can give them the attention they deserve."Nine of the 16 dogs are available for adoption now. And the younger puppies will be available in the coming weeks.

If you would like to adopt one of these dogs or donate to the VHS, click here.



