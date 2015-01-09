Weekend backpack program starts in Warrick County - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Weekend backpack program starts in Warrick County

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Friday was the first day of the weekend backpack program in Warrick County.

The program provides students with two breakfasts, lunches and dinners, as well as two snacks for the weekend.

The Tri-State Food Bank delivered food to four schools, including 24 backpacks to Oakdale Elementary School in Boonville.

Nearly half of the students at Oakdale are already eligible for free or reduced lunches

"It warms your heart, it makes you feel good about knowing that they are going to be happy and their whole family will benefit from it and that, its a proud moment," said Jamie Pryor, Oakdale Elementary School Principal

If you would like to help sponsor a child through the backpack program, you can contact the Tri-State Food Bank at 812-425-0775.

