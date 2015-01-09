Meijer store could be coming to Warrick Co.

A Meijer may be coming to Warrick County.

Sherri Rector, Executive Director of the Warrick County Area Plan Commission, tells 14NEWS the build site for the possible new store would be on about 33 acres of land at the northwest corner of SR 66 and Libbert Rd.

Rector says the area was approved to be rezoned from agricultural use to general commercial use in the fall by the Area Plan Commission and the Warrick County Commissioners.

Rector says a conceptual site plan from American Engineers, Inc., the engineering company working on the project for Meijer, shows plans for a Meijer store, outdoor garden center, parking and gas station.

It also shows space for several outlots.

The next step in the process is to get Drainage Board approval, street plan approval from the County Commissioners and primary plat approval from the Area Plan Commission.

Those approvals could come Monday.

The County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. January 12 in Boonville.

Rector says if all three groups approve, the applicant over the project, Amerlight, LLC, would then need to submit the final plat plan to her office.

Commercial developer, Jim Vincent, says it will take at least year a prepare and level out the area to reach construction requirements.

In the meantime, plans for a Meijer in Evansville are moving forward. We're told ground should be broken for the store on north Green River Road in April.

Copyright 2015 WFIE. All rights reserved.